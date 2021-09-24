Michel Drucker makes Pascal Praud uncomfortable and reveals a private conversation

Invited on the CNews set on Friday, September 24, 2021, to discuss his future show on Jacques Chirac, Michel Drucker somewhat surprised Pascal Praud by revealing a conversation supposed to remain private on the air.

Used to receiving very many personalities on the red sofa of Roll on Sunday, Michel Drucker also sometimes visits the programs of other animators. This was particularly the case on Friday, September 24, 2021. That day, the emblematic presenter of France 2 was guest of the show Time for the pros, hosted by Pascal Praud on CNews. Invited on the group’s 24-hour news channel Canal + as part of promoting his future program on Jacques Chirac, Michel Drucker returned to the electric debate between Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Eric Zemmour, broadcast the day before on BFMTV.

“I am very passionate about politics“, said the presenter of Roll on Sunday, before Pascal Praud asks him if he had watched the debate which opposed the leader of France rebellious, also a candidate for the 2022 presidential election, to the former polemicist of CNews, who is not a candidate for this election for the moment. “Yes of course since I called you, we were both watching. You told me : ‘I find Mélenchon tired’“, then launched Michel Drucker, causing a little moment of embarrassment in his interlocutor.

Michel Drucker on Eric Zemmour: “From time to time he terrifies me by what he says!”

Subsequently, the host of France 2 its expressed about Jean-Luc Mélenchon, which he had received in Roll on Sunday. The presenter notably revealed that he already had crossed the politician in a plane, and that he had found it “tiredness“That day. Michel Drucker was also questioned about Eric Zemmour by Pascal Praud.”Eric Zemmour, I also know him very well, we almost shared a coffee every Thursday, since Laurent Ruquier’s show was recorded in my studio“, underlined the host, referring here to the former program of Laurent Ruquier, We are not in bed, in which Eric Zemmour revealed himself alongside Eric Naulleau. “He is very strong, very talented. He says the things people want to hear, every now and then he terrifies me by what he says! (…) He sees terrorists behind every plane tree!“, added Michel Drucker about the polemicist.

