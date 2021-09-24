Miscellaneous – Justice | Info La Provence: Laeticia Hallyday’s father tried in Marseille

André Boudou, Laeticia Hallyday’s father, went discreetly to Marseille in the early afternoon, where he was seen in court. He was summoned to pay a tort fine of 375 euros following a maritime offense. All dressed in black, his face masked, André Boudou crossed the court twice to go and pay his fine, as a good litigant.

Facts which follow a speeding violation committed by him by boat, July 24, 2020, off Ramatuelle (Var). That day, Laeticia Hallyday’s father had put too much pressure on the accelerator, since, instead of the 5 knots (9 km / h) authorized in the 300 meters band, he was moving at nearly 20 knots ( 37 km / h).





After going before the delegate of the prosecutor, he accepted the penal composition which was approved by the president of the court. From a well-informed source, it is specified that André Boudou paid the fine “Blood for blood”, sorry 100%… He also, as a repentance, had to submit, in the process, on the ground floor from the court, to a very educational citizenship course on safety at sea, organized for the sole purpose of preventing recurrence and preserving the health of swimmers.

Aged 70, André Boudou has been a businessman, promoter and manager of nightclubs. It was he who introduced his daughter to the singer in 1995.