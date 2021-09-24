Monster Hunter Rise: the Sunbreak extension is announced in a first formidable and majestic video

It was one of the big stars of Nintendo Direct last night: Monster Hunter Rise will therefore host a very first expansion called Sunbreak. Here is even a very beautiful trailer, brand new!

Monster Hunters are made to last, that’s obvious. If the World episode hosted the huge Iceborne expansion, the opus Rise, already released exclusively on Switch, has just announced its very first DLC: it will be called Sunbreak and was revealed with a first trailer in the Nintendo Direct, broadcast on the night of this Thursday to Friday.

Truth be told, it’s more of a teaser than a full-fledged video, but it’s already enough to spot a brand new frankly threatening monster: sort of cross between Doom and Valstrax, this ancient dragon that the public likes to think of as a reptilian Dracula should be the main figure for new add-on content.





While waiting for more information on this additional dark universe that Nintendo presents to us, know that Sunbreak is scheduled for summer 2022 and that you will need to own Monster Hunter Rise to play it, Capcom therefore not having opted for the stand-alone formula. So we still have time to see it coming, but the hype is there.