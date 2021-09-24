Mont-de-Marsan crushes Agen and consolidates his first place in Pro D2

The fifth day of Pro D2, started Thursday with the victory of Oyonnax in Vannes (23-6), saw this Friday a very good performance from Mont-de-Marsan, who crushed Agen at home. The opposing dynamics of Mont-de-Marsan and Agen were felt at the Boniface stadium. Stade Montois, four wins in four matches, crushed SU Agen, which had lost its first four meetings (43-8).
In a one-sided game, the leaders of Pro D2 were perfectly able to exploit the opposing errors, like the interception Jean-Luc Innocente leading to the try of Léo Banos (31st), or the opportunism of Lucas Mensa, taking advantage of a failed candle reception from Agen (42nd). By spending six tests in Agen, the Landais perfectly consolidated their first place in the championship.
Colomiers continues to flawlessly
The top-of-the-table duel between Colomiers and Montauban turned in favor of the Garonnais (41-14). After a contested first period, Colomiers started the march forward as soon as he returned from the locker room, with a try from Anthony Coletta (43rd). There followed a large domination, with a second act without appeal (24-0), ensuring a fifth victory in as many games for Colomiers.
In the other meetings of the evening, Rouen narrowly beat Provence Rugby despite a try from Florent Massip on the gong (22-21). Aurillac won in Narbonne thanks to 15 points at the foot of Marc Palmier (30-26). Beziers easily dominated Nevers (25-7) after a serious first half (18-0). Carcassonne won in Bourg-en-Bresse (26-22).