Mont-de-Marsan crushes Agen and consolidates his first place in Pro D2

Colomiers continues to flawlessly

The top-of-the-table duel between Colomiers and Montauban turned in favor of the Garonnais (41-14). After a contested first period, Colomiers started the march forward as soon as he returned from the locker room, with a try from Anthony Coletta (43rd). There followed a large domination, with a second act without appeal (24-0), ensuring a fifth victory in as many games for Colomiers.