Nabilla Benattia burgled, a Moroccan arrested

It was on the night of July 6 to 7, around 2:40 a.m., that the hotel room of Nabilla Benattia and Thomas Vergara was burgled. “Various movable property including jewelry and wedding gifts” had been “stolen by an unidentified individual”, said the attorney of Senlis Jean-Baptiste Bladier at the time of the facts. He added that the goods taken and the damage caused were estimated at more than 150,000 euros.

The facts were committed in the absence of Nabilla Benattia, the reality TV star who became famous with her participation in 2013 in the show “Les anges de la TVéréalité”. An investigation was opened and resulted on Monday on “the arrest of a 34-year-old man of Moroccan nationality, residing in Creil, and of a 41-year-old woman of French nationality, also resident in Creil” , said the Senlis prosecutor’s office in a press release.





“During their respective hearings, they both contested their involvement in the facts under consideration,” added the prosecution, adding that he had opened a judicial investigation with the charge of “aggravated theft against X” on 23 August . At the end of their custody, they were presented Tuesday to the investigating judge, and the man was indicted. As regards the woman, “former companion of the accused” and “with whom he still resides”, she was placed “under the status of assisted witness”.