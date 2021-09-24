NASA unveiled the Viper rover’s moon landing site

NASA has selected the Nobile crater, near the south pole of the Moon, to land Viper in 2023. The rover’s objective is to discover water in the subsoil that could be used to support the human presence on the planet. Moon.

After an extensive selection process to elect a landing site for the Viper mission, the mountainous area west of the crater Nobile was chosen because of the terrain accessible to the rover and its wide range of sites of scientific interest nearby, including permanently shaded areas. Located near the South Pole, Nobile Crater is an impact crater that arose as a result of a collision with another smaller celestial body, explains the NASA press release. The Nasa is quite convinced that the subsoil of this region is rich in water ice which could be of great use to future explorers and settlers of the Moon.

Viper’s main objective is to find this water ice and confirm its presence. Ideally only a few centimeters away, beneath the surface. This rover will be launched in 2023 by the Falcon Heavy launcher of SpaceX. It will be deposited on the surface of the Moon by Astrobotic’s Griffin lander. This mission is carried out as part of the initiative Commercial Lunar Payload Services from NASA.

Weighing 430 kilograms, Viper rover will run at theenergy solar and will have a 50-hour battery, which will allow it to operate for long periods in the freezing environment of Nobile. It will be able to travel up to 800 meters per hour. Compared to speeds displacement of martian rovers, it’s very fast !

Water, the essential condition for a lasting settlement of man on the moon

To explore the subsoil, it is notably equipped with a drill and several instruments that will determine the nature of the compounds present in the regolith lunar. From this data, the team behind Viper will research the origin of this water and how it has remained preserved throughout the history of the Moon and, if it escapes, how and to where?

The presence of this water and easy access, is the key to the success of the sustainable installation of man on the moon. Indeed, the extractability and use of resources in situ of the Moon are the conditions sine qua non to settle there permanently.

This water ice, providing the water and theoxygen essential to life, could also be used to manufacture the fuel necessary for space vehicles returning to Earth with a cargo or a crew, but also for vehicles leaving for other space destinations, Mars in particular.

NASA to send Viper rover to the moon in search of water

Article by Xavier Demeersman published on November 2, 2019

Before human missions settle on the Moon, the robot Viper will follow the tracks of the water at the South Pole.

The next decade (2020-2030) will see the return of human beings to the Moon. This will only be a step on our way to our neighbor Mars, a journey that humanity has dreamed of for a long time (perhaps we will witness the first steps of women and men on the Red Planet in 2033?).

But before the first American colonists settle on our satellite, by 2024 via the Artemis program, NASA will scout a robot called Viper, to Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover.

Presentation of the Viper mission scheduled for December 2022 © Nasa Ames

The rush for water on the moon

Announced to land on the Moon in December 2022, the rover’s mission will be to track down the smallest drop of water flush with the surface and in the subsoil. He will land in the south pole region precisely because, as researchers have observed and verified on several occasions over the past ten years or so, it is there that large quantities of water ice – NASA speaks of several million tons – are likely to be kept there in the dark depths of our satellite, sheltered from the light of Sun. In what quantity exactly? At what depths? In what environments? These are the many questions that Viper will have to answer. The stakes are high because, in this hostile environment, water is precious for the supply of oxygen and hydrogen future human colonies.





The size of a “Golf cart”, the rover will be equipped with four instruments to carry out its investigation. One of them, Trident (The Regolith and Ice Drill for Exploring New Terrain) will be able to pierce the ground up to one meter deep after the spectrometer NSS (Neutrons Spectrometer System) will have detected the presence of molecule. The samples taken from regolith will then be analyzed by MSolo (Mass Spectrometer Observing Lunar Operations) and NIRVSS (Near InfraRed Volatiles Spectrometer System).

“Viper will tell us where the concentrations are the highest and how deep below the surface you have to go to get access to the water”, explained Anthony Colaprete, scientific director of the mission.

NASA wants to look for water on the Moon

Article by Remy Decourt published on February 4, 2014

With l’Canadian space agency, NASA plans to ship a rover to the Moon in 2018 to analyze regolith (which makes up the soil) and to test the extraction of compounds, especially water. The experiment would validate the idea of ​​exploiting local resources on the Moon or on Mars to produce enough to support astronauts (water and oxygen), or even to manufacture them on site. propellants necessary for the return.

Almost 60 years after the start of the space conquest, Man has still not left his planet. True, he has repeatedly ventured to the Moon (Apollo missions) and turns in orbit around the Earth aboard the International space station, but no manned travel to more distant destinations. The private initiatives that are being put in place, such as those ofInspiration Mars Where Mars One, are faced with financing difficulties and the absence of key technologies such as those for the use of in situ resources.

Indeed, human exploration requires the production on site of consumables that cannot physically be transported:water, oxygen to breathe, even the fuel to return. At present, these technologies are only partially mastered on Earth.

It is this challenge that NASA is preparing to take up. In 2018, it plans to send a rover designed in partnership with the Canadian Space Agency to the Moon to test techniques for using in situ resources (ISRU). This mission is also open to other institutional and also private partnerships. Given the growing interest of a number of start-ups United States for the exploration and exploitation of Moon, it’s a safe bet that a certain number of them will participate with technological spinoffs in sight.

Water, as precious on Earth as it is in space

The idea is to land a rover with the Resolve payload (Regolith & Environment Science, and Oxygen & Lunar Volatile Extraction), probably in the Cabeus crater near the south pole of the Moon. Indeed, from orbit, several missions have spotted large quantities of hydrogen in the lunar soil, making suspect the presence of water, or at least of hydroxyl (group -OH or radical HO•), especially in the polar regions, but perhaps also at the level of theequator.

Other compounds of interest could be found there (oxygen, aluminum, silicon, etc.). With this mission, the project is to analyze the soil, in particular by drilling. Samples will be taken and heated untilemission volatile compounds. The main hope is to see water appear.

A positive result would demonstrate the validity of the ISRU concept, which would be a big step towards possible future next steps in space exploration. Knowing how to produce water (includinghydrolysis will produce oxygen and hydrogen), it is the assurance for our future explorers to obtain the oxygen necessary for respiration, the supply of drinking water and the production of part of a cryogenic propulsion, which combines hydrogen (the fuel) and oxygen (the oxidizer).