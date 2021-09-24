Nawell Madani mom! The comedian unveiled the happy event in the middle of a sketch before sharing a photo of the baby

Pink surprise notebook for Nawell Madani. The Belgian comedian surprised his fans by posting on Instagram this Thursday, September 23, a photo of his little girl, whose first name she also revealed.
“I wanted to share this great moment with you.” Last week, on the Parisian stage of the Paname Comedy Club, Nawell Madani made a huge surprise to his fans by revealing her pregnancy which had come almost to term. “Yeah. I’m giving birth on Monday!”, launched the comedian. “With everything going on in the world… There are people leaving and everything. I thought to myself ‘the best person who could carry this child bah is me you know?’“, she announced before lifting her top to proudly show off her baby bump. A very moving sequence that she decided to share on Instagram this Thursday, September 23. She ends there on the verge of tears. Tears of joy … which may continue to flow. Because, at the end of the seven minutes of the video published on the social network, the artist unveiled a very intimate photo where she poses with her daughter named Lou.
Lou is the fruit of his story with Djebril Didier Zonga
“Welcome to the Lou Ezna Fatima Zonga game”, wrote the 37-year-old mother in its publication, which has melted its million subscribers. Matt Pokora, Reem Kherici, Ahmed Sylla or Booder congratulated the mom on Instagram, but also the dad with whom she has been in a relationship for fifteen years. This baby is born of his love for Djebril Didier Zonga. It gives concrete form to their story, which began in 2007, in Portugal, thanks to a mutual friend who introduced them. Thanks to her, he had started modeling before become an actor, seen among others in the movies That’s all for me, in 2017 and Wretched, in 2019. In 2021, he landed his best role by becoming family father. In May 2020, in the tone of humor, Nawell Madani had confided on the set of Children of TV having failed “quit six times” the former footballer.
She was already aunty
Before becoming a mother, Nawell Madani was an auntie. Her sister, Nabila, has four children. Among them Dalil, a little boy with Down’s syndrome. “Before, on social media, I posted pictures of my nieces but not of Dalil. One day I thought to myself: ‘But why, we are not ashamed of him! ‘”, Had entrusted Nawell Madani in the columns of Gala in 2017. She therefore quickly put her nephew on the front of the stage, despite his difference. “With Nabila, we were afraid of the reaction of the public. In fact, they are all adorable with him, he even became the mascot of my show. He does stupid things on Snapchat videos that we do together, it makes them Laughter. He’s a real character. On tour, he even salutes with me. Filming Dalil made the parents uninhibited, I get lots of messages “Jalil’s aunt had rejoiced in the magazine. It is now his sister Nabila’s turn to become Lou’s happy auntie.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias