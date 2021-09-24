New app makes Ethereum mining easier

At any given time, millions of machines are mining Ethereum, contributing to network security and validating transactions in exchange for the possibility of earning ETH. But for mining to be profitable, most people need expensive hardware with great computing power.

Golem Network, an Ethereum-based platform for sharing unused computing power, offers a small solution for those who want to contribute to the network without going all out.

Today, he announced Thorg, a free Ethereum mining app for the PC. Although it was designed for gamers and others, such as minors, who already have powerful home computers, Golem promises that the application “will support other kinds of machines in the near future“. ”





While there are other ways to passively mine ETH on a home computer, using the Golem Network can help people quickly increase their resources without filling their room with hardware. ” As this is not a miner or an ordinary mining scheme, but a different proposition towards idle machines and their computing power, there are no direct competitors so far. “Golem Network CEO Piotr Janiuk told Decrypt via message.

Golem is analogous to Filecoin, the decentralized network that allows people to sell and buy computer storage through the FIL token. Only, instead of storage, Golem makes it easy to buy and sell computing power that otherwise would go unused. If you are a night player and have extra power to share during the day, you can be paid in Golem Tokens, GLM, for renting it.

Thorg uses Polygon, a Tier 2 scaling solution, to facilitate payments, avoiding the high fees associated with Ethereum. However, this results in an indirect way of undermining ETH, as Thorg users are given an entirely different asset for their issues. And, as the product page states, if you want to move that GLM from Polygon to Ethereum, you will need to pay a Polygon native MATIC token fee to cover the cost.

Still, it should be fine for those who aren’t determined to receive ETH and just want a low-intensity way to earn cryptocurrency income. Janiuk said in a press release: “Thorg improves on the Golem platform, as this mining use case opens up new and exciting avenues for creating a healthy and efficient market by providing additional tools to optimize passive income.”

Golem’s market cap has more than quadrupled in the past year and sits just below $ 500 million. The price of his token is close to $ 0.50.