new daily record of deaths due to Covid-19

Russia recorded Friday, September 24 a new record of daily deaths due to Covid-19, vaccination remaining sluggish and containment measures absent despite the wave of the Delta variant which has hit the country since the summer.

According to the daily toll provided by the Russian government’s crisis center, 828 people have died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Russia is the most bereaved country in Europe by the pandemic. In total, 202,273 people died as a result of Covid-19, according to a restrictive definition, given by the government, of deaths due to Covid-19. Russian statistics agency Rosstat, which has a broader definition, reported more than 350,000 deaths at the end of July 2021. Since June, Russia has been hit hard by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, deemed to be more contagious, and fails to stop its progress. The number of new cases reached 21,379 on Friday.





28.4% of Russians fully vaccinated

Vaccination, against a background of mistrust of the authorities, has been stalling for months despite the design of several national vaccines. According to a count from the Gogov site, only 28.4% of the Russian population is fully vaccinated to date.

The public authorities, to preserve a sluggish economy for years, refuse to adopt restrictive health measures or containment. Wearing a mask, however compulsory, is very uncertain in public places and distancing instructions are rarely observed. The city of Moscow admitted this week that it was facing a second outbreak of the Delta variant, after a first in the summer. Contamination there jumped 24% over a week, and hospitalizations by 15%. The Russian presidency once again ruled out any major restrictions on Thursday, while since containment in spring 2020 no strict measures have been imposed to protect the economy.

President Vladimir Putin, contact case after the appearance of a major epidemic focus of dozens of patients in the Kremlin, has been in isolation since the beginning of last week.