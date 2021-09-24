New iPhone 13s are now available for purchase from Free Mobile

After a week of pre-ordering, the new iPhones land in the online store of Xavier Niel’s operator.

Lovers of iOS and high-end smartphones, you are served. Available for pre-order since last Friday on the Free Mobile website, the iPhone 13 and its mini, Pro and Pro max versions are now available for purchase from Free Mobile. You can now equip yourself with the very latest smartphones from Apple. The spot prices are as follows:

iPhone 13 mini: 809 euros (128 GB) or 929 euros (256 GB)

iPhone 13: 909 euros (128 GB), 1,029 euros (256 GB) or 1,259 euros (512 GB)

iPhone 13 Pro: 1,159 euros (128 GB), 1,279 euros (256 GB) or 1,509 euros (512 GB)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 1,259 euros (128 GB), 1,379 euros (256 GB) or 1,609 euros (512 GB)

If you wish to stagger your payment, it is also possible to go through the Free Flex offer, allowing a lower price order and monthly payments. Also note, you can complete the purchase whenever you want. :

iPhone 13 mini: 229 euros then 19.99 euros for 24 months (128 GB) or 349 euros then 19.99 euros for 24 months

iPhone 13: 329 euros then 19.99 euros for 24 months (128 GB), 449 euros then 19.99 euros for 24 months (256 GB) or 679 euros then 19.99 euros for 24 months (512 GB)

iPhone 13 Pro: 579 euros then 19.99 euros for 24 months (128 GB), 699 euros then 19.99 euros for 24 months (256 GB) or 929 euros then 19.99 euros for 24 months (512 GB)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 679 euros then 19.99 euros for 24 months (128 GB), 799 euros then 19.99 euros for 24 months (256 GB) or 1,029 euros then 19.99 euros for 24 months (512 GB)

As a reminder, the whole family will benefit from the new A15 Bionic chip with hexacore processor, with obviously improved and better performance than the competition (nearly 50% faster for the CPU part and almost 30% faster for the GPU part, for example compared to the competition, according to Apple), an IP68 certification, for water and dust resistance, and an iOS 15 operating system, whose new features were presented earlier in the year . For the network part, the iPhone 13 series has 5G compatibility in Sub-6 GHz and offers dual-SIM management (Nano-SIM + eSIM). Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is also part of the game.





Side characteristics, the iPhone 13 series also benefits from an OLED display with a diagonal of between 5.4 and 6.7 inches depending on the model. The Pro variants are also entitled to an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz (ProMotion technology). Regarding storage, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 offer up to 512 GB and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max up to 1 TB. In terms of the photo, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have a large sensor -12 Megapixel angle and a 12 Megapixel (120 degrees) ultra wide-angle sensor on the back, while they offer a 12 Megapixel module for selfies. On Pro models, there is also a back module for optical zoom (3x). Still for the camera part, Apple has largely put forward a Cinematic mode with the promise of “transforming cinematography with a device that simply fits in your pocket”. But that’s not all. “The macro photo arrives on iPhone”, also announces the firm, continuing “the new ultra-wide-angle camera is able to make the point to only two centimeters, making of the smallest detail a spectacular spectacle”.

During his conference, the American giant finally promised an improvement of the autonomy for the various models, thanks to the new chip A15, to the optimizations at the level of iOS 15 and to the more powerful batteries. Compared to the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 offer 1.5 and 2.5 hours of battery life more. Similar improvements have been announced between the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Charging will be carried out wired or wireless (up to 7.5 Watts with Qi and up to 15 Watts with MagSafe, with a charger sold separately (the box contains the smartphone, the USB charging cable) C to Lightning and EarPods headphones with Lightning connector).