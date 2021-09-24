new lover, glamorous look… Season 2 of the series with Lily Collins is revealed in photos

Expected soon on Netflix, season 2 of the series with Lily Collins Emily in Paris is revealed in photos. What make you want to discover the new episodes.
When it is released in the fall of 2020 on Netflix, Emily in Paris had divided subscribers. Light romantic comedy for some, a series full of clichés on France for others… The series by Darren Star, the creator of Sex and the City, who will be back soon, and Younger, a series of girlfriends to discover on Salto, has been renewed for a season 2. Expected soon on Netflix, the new episodes ofEmily in Paris, whose filming annoyed residents, are revealed in pictures. The opportunity to discover Alfie, a potential new lover for the heroine, played by Lucien Laviscount. Or admire the new looks as chic as glamorous from the young American who is discovering French life.
Alfie, a new lover for Emily in season 2 ofEmily in Paris
Season 2 ofEmily in Paris will indeed introduce a new character, Alfie, described as cynical and sarcastic, an American who refuses to speak French or to immerse himself in our culture. If her relationship starts badly with Emily (Lily Collins, who just got married), it should quickly evolve into romance. According to the official script for Season 2 ofEmily in Paris, which will welcome an actress from Tomorrow belongs to us, the heroine is determined to concentrate on her work, which becomes more complicated, but she meets Alfie, an expatriate like her, who intrigues her as much as he annoys her.
French actor Arnaud Binard will be in the casting for season 2 ofEmily in Paris
But then, what about the handsome Gabriel (Lucas Bravo, back in season 2), his next door neighbor and the chef who capsized his heart while he was in a relationship with Camille? Don’t panic, the sexy cook will be on the menu for this season 2 ofEmily in Paris, to the delight of fans. At the end of season 1, Gabriel decided, after breaking up with Camille and taking the plunge with Emily, to finally stay in Paris and open his restaurant there. How will their relationship evolve? And what will be the friendship between Emily and Camille? These new episodes will tell us. The actors Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Ashley Park (Mindy) or William Abadie (Antoine) will be back. Just like Kate Walsh, in the role of Madeline, the American boss of Emily, or the French actor Arnaud Binard, who will play a character named Laurent and will thus find his companion ofAgathe Koltès, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.