Neymar’s fake news on Mme Frappart

At the helm of OL-Troyes, Stéphanie Frappart is accused, by the supporters of Lyon but also Neymar, of having warned Lucas Paqueta for a technical gesture from the Brazilian midfielder. Which is wrong.

” This scene is very sad. Taking a yellow card because of a dribble… The technical gesture is a solution, no matter where it is performed on the field and no matter the minute in which it is performed. That’s what happened to me last season. And this year, it’s happening to Paqueta. Honestly, I don’t understand the reasons. The famous joga bonito is finished. Enjoy while there is still time “.

It’s the rant of Neymar on Instagram, Wednesday evening, after the 7th day of Ligue 1, while his teammate lyonnais of the Seleçao, Lucas Paqueta, received a controversial warning in added time against Troyes (3-1). The supporters of the Gones have indeed accused Stéphanie Frappart of having waved a yellow card to the playmaker for a “toad shot” (technical gesture popularized by the Mexican Cuauhtémoc Blanco).





Paqueta ignored Frappart …

However, a simple viewing of the images shows that the referee of the match played at Groupama Stadium in no way sanctioned Paqueta’s technical gesture. The Auriverde was blocked by the defender of the Estac Giulian Biancone and the latter was offended by this attempt to dribble. Mrs Frappart, to calm the spirits, then asked to speak to the two players but Paqueta ignored her as she walked away and it was for this reason that he then received a warning.

At the time, the yellow card in question only made the Rhone fans talk (at the stadium or in front of Prime Video), their number 10 being quite essential since the start of the season (he scored his 4th goal against Troyes). It’s here story of Neymar on Instagram who gave a global scale to this game. Marca for example denounced the yellow card ” surrealist »Given by the 37-year-old international referee for a dribble from Paqueta. False information.

Lucas Paquetá booked for attempting a rainbow flick. The beautiful game is gone.

pic.twitter.com/uPMTX3C2jR – Big H. (@ Hxnz99) September 23, 2021

Read also:The 7th day of Ligue 1The classification of Ligue 1