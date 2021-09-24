Nice: Galtier reassures Gouiri

On Wednesday, Amine Gouiri (21 years old, 6 games and 4 goals in L1 this season) missed a penalty which cost Nice at least one point on the lawn of Lorient (0-1). A real disappointment for the Nice striker who had already missed his attempt against Monaco (2-2), three days earlier. Alerted by these two failures, Gym coach Christophe Galtier spoke to his striker and does not want doubt to settle in his head.

“I spoke this morning with him, entrusted the coach of the Aiglons in a press conference on Friday. He should not be taken by the doubt. He must also have a reflection on his way of shooting and have more variety and control in his penalties. He must grow up to have an analysis of his way of shooting him. He is affected, especially because he knows that we are talking about penalties that cost points. But he still has my confidence. . We must continue to work. “





In the event of a penalty in Saint-Etienne, Saturday (5 p.m.), will the former Lyonnais still be the designated shooter? “We have a number 1 shooter and a number 2 shooter, Andy Delort. I will have a discussion with him and with Andy to see that, replied Galtier. either in revenge or misplaced pride. But it is very structured mentally, it is not in that register. “

