Nice responds to Roxana Maracineanu

Nice responded by issuing a statement: “That a Minister for Sports can both ignore the subject on which she is speaking and then allow herself such an erroneous statement on a television set is edifying and unacceptable in a context so sensitive for all of football. French. The day after Nice – Marseille, the management of OGC Nice had indeed clearly assumed its responsibilities by indicating that the club would initiate proceedings against the troublemakers identified by the police. What she did. Complaints which were then placed in the file during the investigation of the disciplinary committee of the LFP. Easily verifiable facts for those who take the trouble not to speak without knowing. Since it seems that his word does not always reach certain summits in the capital, OGC Nice must remember that it has always condemned violence. This one and its authors have no place in a stadium. The club can not settle the slightest ambiguity on this subject. “



