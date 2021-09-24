Nice’s scathing response to Roxana Maracineanu on the incidents against OM

OGC Nice has severely tackled the Minister for Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, after she said Thursday that the Gym had not lodged a complaint against those responsible for the incidents at Nice-Marseille.

Three weeks after the end of the Nice-Marseille match and the invasion of the Allianz Riviera, the passes continue between Nice and the public authorities. Friday evening, the Gym issued a vitriolic press release after the latest statements from Roxana Maracineanu, the Minister for Sports.

Guest of the show “L’Équipe du soir” Thursday, she assured, according to the Gym press release, that Nice has not lodged a complaint against those responsible for these incidents.

“That a Minister for Sports can both ignore the subject on which she is speaking and then allow herself such an erroneous statement on a television set is edifying and unacceptable in a context so sensitive for the whole of football French “, protests the club.





Complaints filed and “verifiable”

OGC Nice claims to have filed complaints following these incidents. “Complaints which were then entered into the files during the investigation of the disciplinary committee of the LFP. Easily verifiable facts for those who take the trouble not to speak without knowing”, again tackles the press release, which regrets that “his word does not always reach certain summits of the Capital “.

Six months in prison were required Wednesday against a Nice supporter who had hit Dimitri Payet. Le Gym specifies at the end of the press release that it appreciated Maracineanu’s new position, in favor of individual (and not collective) sanctions to combat violence in the stadiums.