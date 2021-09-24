Nicole Richie got a little too close to her candles for her 40th birthday

PEOPLE – 40 years old is worth celebrating. Nicole Richie is no slouch as The Simple Life star celebrated her birthday Tuesday, September 21, surrounded by friends and family with a birthday cake in her child’s image. A birthday cake that is talking about him since he set fire to the hair of the forties that night. While she was blowing out her candles, they set the stylist’s curly hair ablaze. One of her friends is seen in the video putting out the fire on one side, while Nicole takes care of her right wick herself.

More fear than harm, the video finally ended on Instagram. Nicole Richie is amused by this mishap by captioning the photo: “Well … 40 years old is (fire emoji)” The comments were quick to rain: her husband Joel Madden quips “It’s hot” (That’s hot in English) in reference to his cult phrase in his reality series alongside Paris Hilton in the 2000s. Joe Madden and Nicole Richie have been married since 2010 and have two children together: a daughter, Harlow, born in 2008 and a boy, Sparrow, born in 2009.

Instagram / @nicolerichie Nicole Richie’s husband Joel Madden commented on his Instagram post

His hairdresser, Gregory Russell, meanwhile is in despair and comments: “STOP !!! AGAIN ?!?!” To which the star replies that she is thinking of creating a Pinterest board for new haircuts, or even that she is thinking of doing a curly bob.



Instagram / @nicolerichie Gregory Russell’s commentary under Nicole Richie’s video

Instagram / @nicolerichie Nicole Richie’s response to Gregory Russell’s comment below her video