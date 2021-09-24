Nike warns of future shoe and clothing stock shortages

The American equipment manufacturer Nike seems worried, a few weeks before Christmas. The brand faces major supply problems and has already warned of possible shortages on some of its products in the short and medium term. ” Lost weeks of production, combined with longer transit times, will lead to a shortage of inventory (shoes and clothes) on the market in the coming quarters “, Said on Thursday the group’s chief financial officer Matt Friend during a conference call on the occasion of the presentation of the brand’s quarterly results.
Factory closures in Asia due to Covid-19
The reasons ? Plant closures of some of its suppliers in Asia, particularly in Indonesia and Vietnam, due to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. If activities resume in Indonesia, “ almost all shoe factories in Vietnam remain closed by authorities ”Said Matt Friend. And nearly half of the clothing factories still haven’t restarted. ” We have already lost about ten weeks of production Added the CFO.
Without forgetting the delays which accumulate at the level of the ports as the trains because of a lack of containers and personnel. Before the pandemic, it took about 40 days to transport a product from Asia to North America. It now takes almost double.
Growth of 5% compared to 10 to 15% in normal times
In this context, Nike lowered its sales forecasts. The equipment manufacturer now expects sales growth of around 5% for its accounting year ending at the end of May 2022, against 10% to 15% previously. For its first quarter from June to August, Nike saw its turnover increase by 16%, to 12.25 billion dollars.