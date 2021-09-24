Nike warns of future shoe and clothing stock shortages

The American equipment manufacturer Nike seems worried, a few weeks before Christmas. The brand faces major supply problems and has already warned of possible shortages on some of its products in the short and medium term. ” Lost weeks of production, combined with longer transit times, will lead to a shortage of inventory (shoes and clothes) on the market in the coming quarters “, Said on Thursday the group’s chief financial officer Matt Friend during a conference call on the occasion of the presentation of the brand’s quarterly results.