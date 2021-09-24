Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive soon on Switch, the first games unveiled

If Nintendo blew out its 132nd candle this year, it is especially the 25 years of Nintendo 64 that the company wanted to celebrate. Starting at the end of October, select games for the console will be available on Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo and retro, we know, it’s a matter of the heart. And recently, several rumors were about an upcoming retro announcement for Nintendo Direct today: a new mini console (like the NES and SNES) or the arrival of a catalog of Game Boy games. and Game Boy Color on Nintendo Switch Online. It’s finally a shortlist of Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games that will arrive on Nintendo’s subscription service.

From the end of October, a new subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service will be launched, and will provide access to a catalog of Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games (list available below). Games that can be played online for up to four players, like the classic Mario Kart 64.

A Nintendo 64 controller and a Mega Drive controller can be pre-ordered ($ 49.99 each) and can be used to play these new games. More information on the exact release date as well as the price of the additional subscription will be shared at a later date.