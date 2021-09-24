Nintendo Direct – Bayonetta 3 finally shows, an exit is precise

This time it is confirmed and the whole world is witnessing it: Bayonetta 3 is doing well. Final bouquet of a Nintendo Direct already rich in announcements, the next title of Platinium Games was shown for almost four minutes of gameplay.

Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017 and the silence that surrounds it since has untied many tongues around its state of health. Noises from the corridors that may have annoyed Hideki Kamiya (creator of the saga and producer of the third part) as he repeated that the game was going well and that the development was on the right track. But a video is better than a thousand speeches and it was on the occasion of Nintendo Direct on September 24 that the PlatinumGames software was revealed again.





It is in a video of four minutes, which served as the final bouquet to Nintendo’s meeting, that we could learn more about Bayonetta 3. The heroine has a new look and new abilities : she can take possession of demons directly and secure victory against her enemies.

In addition, we now know that the title is expected for next year on Nintendo Switch, and that other information about the game will be revealed later.