Nintendo Direct: Bayonetta 3, Kirby, Monster Hunter Rise … Our full summary

This night took place the third Nintendo Direct of the year, a meeting acclaimed by the Japanese publisher to talk about the next titles to come on the Nintendo Switch. Games like Bayonetta 3 or Monster Hunter Rise were on the program: here is a summary of the information you should not miss tonight.

Summary Kirby and Bayonetta as major titles, additional content for others

Square Enix at the party, retro not to be outdone

Latest info on upcoming games

And the rest…

Kirby and Bayonetta as major titles, additional content for others

We have been waiting for it since its announcement: Bayonetta 3 has finally shown itself in the spotlight during this Nintendo Direct, and what is more as a highlight of the show. On the program, four minutes of video where the players were able to see the new outfit of the heroine as well as some new gameplay mechanics. The game is expected in 2022. More surprising (despite the early evening leak) is the return of the Kirby saga to the fore. Second announcement of the evening, the little pink ball returns with a title entitled Kirby and the Forgotten World with 3D and an open world on the program, for spring 2022. Between the two, it was Splatoon 3 that made the talk. No further details regarding its release date still set for next year, but the shared video evokes the return of mammals in the game.

Beyond that, Nintendo took the opportunity of this live to discuss the additional content to come concerning some of its titles. Monster Hunter Rise opened the show: Nintendo announced a “massive extension“for the title. Called Sunbreak, it’s due out summer 2022 and includes new stories and regions as well as new actions and quest ranks.. Something promised, something due concerning Animal Crossing since Nintendo has indeed planned additional content for the game. A free update is planned for November, the content of which will be covered in an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct scheduled for October.. A free Mario Golf: Super Rush update is also expected very soon (“shortly after the Direct“). It incorporates two new characters, two new courses and the ability to change the difficulty of players controlled by the computer.shortly after the presentation“that the new expansion of Deltarune arrives. It takes place in the”mysterious dark world“where it will be necessary to dodge all kinds of projectiles ranging from balls of wool to missiles.

Regarding Zelda, no Breath of the Wild 2 on the horizon but Hyrule Warriors: Age of the Scourge. The 2nd wave of the extension pass is about to arrive, and integrates Pru’Ha and Faras as playable characters. The duo is accompanied by the amphitheater and the Cocorico village, while new narrative sequences focused on the Prodigies are also planned. Disappointment also for Smash Bros. players, who expected to see the last character of the cast“. ‘We will have to wait a few more days, since Masahiro Sakurai has announced a presentation video dedicated to the new fighter. It will be to follow on October 05.

Square Enix at the party, retro not to be outdone

If a majority of players expect Square Enix to turn on many titles foreign to the Switch such as Strangers of Paradise or FF 16, the Japanese studio has not said its last word on the Nintendo console. Announced during Nintendo Direct in February, Triangle Strategy (formerly Project Triangle Strategy) has redesigned its demo (including the ability to reread previous dialogues) while communicating a release date and a limited edition: it is expected on Switch on March 4, 2022. This Nintendo Direct also gave news of Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, a turn-based role-playing game with Yoko Taro (Nier Replicant, Nier Automata) as Creative Director. A demo version is already available, and its full version is expected on October 28. Finally, Square Enix also took advantage of Nintendo Direct to announce Chocobo GP. A game that borrows its gameplay from Mario Kart and is scheduled for release in 2022.





Speaking of Mario Kart, this is the Nintendo 64 game that will reappear by the end of October. Nintendo has announced the arrival of a catalog of titles for the Nintendo 64 (which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year) but also for the Mega Drive. In exchange for an additional subscription to an additional pack, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to re (discover) period titles such as Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time or Lylat Wars.. Some games, like Mario Kart 64, even allow up to four players to be played online.

But it’s not all side retrogaming and Square Enix since Actraiser Renaissance launched today on PC, consoles and mobiles. Originally released on Super Nintendo, the title developed by Square Enix is ​​getting a makeover with a full HD remaster, including new stages and new bosses. Australia, Korea then Taiwan before being finally revealed to the whole world: the Castlevania Advance Collection was made official last night during Nintendo Direct and includes Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Castlevania: Dracula X in a revamped compilation. It is already available on Switch, and includes a quick save system as well as a feature to reassign keys according to commands. Very discreetly, it’s Pac-Man and Xevious who land on Switch as part of the Arcade Archives series. Finally, it is the Shadowrun license that is brought up to date on Switch since the trilogy will return next year.

Latest info on upcoming games

Obviously, this Nintendo Direct allowed the firm to take stock of its imminent releases. Mario Party Superstars, due on October 29 on Switch, has highlighted three of its new sets: Woody Wood, tropical island of Yoshi and the Land of Horror. To wait through the fourteen days which separate them from Metroid Dread, the players were entitled to a big minute of video of the game. Nothing new on the horizon nevertheless. More or less the same for Shin Megami Tensei V: the fifth episode of the successful license (from which the Persona is taken) arrives on November 12 on Switch and it is possible since today to pre-order it.

In addition, it is not only Switch exclusives who invited themselves to the party tonight. After Hitman 3 or Control, it’s Dying Light 2: Stay Human who joins the Switch catalog via a cloud gaming version on February 04. A playable demo will also be available that day. Multi-winner of the 2019 Game Awards, Disco Elysium: Final Cut will be present on Switch from October 12 in digital version, while a physical edition is slated for release at a later date. If we recently know that a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in the pipes, the original version lands on Switch on November 11.

And the rest…

Finally, we will find in this last section the announcements that did not have their place in the previously mentioned categories. It’s Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition which opens the ball with an improved version of the title released on 3DS, expected in December on Switch. Very prolific between 2007 and 2013, the Rune Factory saga has taken a little break since but which is about to end. Indeed, Rune Factory 5 has found a release date during Nintendo Direct: it will arrive on March 25, 2022. Note the presence of Hot Wheels Unleashed, a racing game that will be released on September 30 and where players can collect the best vehicles from the Hot Wheels universe, build spectacular circuits and take part in frantic races. Surviving the Aftermath, a procedural-generation world-building game set in a post-apocalyptic future to be released this winter, has also stood out. Much like Wreckfest, a Demolition Derby-themed racing game with models that warp based on damage received coming out this fall for Nintendo Switch.

Last announcement and not the least: Shigeru Miyamoto himself (at the origin of Mario, Metroid, Zelda or even Donkey Kong) announced that the animated film Mario Bros directed by Illumination will be released on December 21, 2022 in North America. North. A five-star cast has also been unveiled for the dubbing: Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi) Jack Black (Bowser) or Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong) are in the game.