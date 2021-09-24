Nintendo Direct – Kirby returns to open world game

The subject of recent rumors, Kirby made his appearance during the Nintendo Direct last night. In a trailer of about two minutes, the game even showed a bit of gameplay as well as a release period.

Leaked earlier in the evening, a new Kirby game was revealed during Nintendo Direct on September 24. Entitled Kirby and the Forgotten World, the title proposes to upset the formula previously proposed by the saga: the title is still a platform game, but this time will be in 3D. Stranded on an island with ruins, Kirby will use his ability to absorb powers and explore the open world to unlock the secrets of the island.

Kirby embarks on a new 3D adventure set in a mysterious world in Kirby and the Forgotten World, available next spring on Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/Qc44ptNmgY

This is the first adventure game with the original story of the little pink ball since Kirby: Star Allies, released in 2018. If this first presentation trailer was rich in gameplay lessons, We also know that Kirby and the Forgotten World is targeting a release on Nintendo Switch for the spring of 2022.