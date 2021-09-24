Nintendo Switch Online: soon N64 and Mega Drive games for a fee – News

Initially planned as a way to pass the Switch Online subscription pill while perpetuating the great tradition of virtual machines, the NES and Super NES games offered for free as part of the subscription to the service will therefore be joined at the end of October by a first sample of Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive titles. The first celebrates its 25 years, while the second comes to interfere with the machines stamped “Petit Artisan”. Yes, a catalog of SEGA games passed on as a bonus for a Nintendo subscription, the finding is enough to make old people cringe.

Finally, more seriously, what should really cringe is more the fact that Nintendo will ask for a financial supplement to its subscription to have access, online or locally, to these two catalogs, which will be evolving. “An extension“, in the words of the manufacturer, who is therefore preparing to scrape a few more dollars every month (the price has not yet been announced) thanks to titles that are several decades old. Cynical, yes, but can -be not as much as the price already displayed for the two wireless controllers presented for the occasion: an N64 pad and a Mega Drive pad, at nearly 50 euros each.

Nintendo specifies that it will be possible to subscribe directly to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, or to upgrade your subscription to benefit from the N64 and Mega Drive catalogs.





The list of Nintendo 64 games announced for the release of the add-on to Nintendo Switch Online: