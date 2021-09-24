Nintendo’s new movie gets a big and surprising casting

Nintendo is preparing a licensed animated film Super mario bros with a big vocal cast which has just been unveiled. And there is something to be surprised about.

After Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the movie, Nintendo did not succumb to the delirium of live action adaptations (probably reasoned by the nanardesque Super Mario Bros. from 1993) and partnered with the production company Illumination (Despicable Me) to develop an upcoming animated feature film about the most famous video game mascot. The licensee’s dad, Shigeru Miyamoto, will produce this new film alongside Chris Meledandri from the American company.

It is also the Japanese creator and producer himself who made the biggest announcement of the recent Nintendo Direct by unveiling the surprising cast of the production. Super Mario, which visibly relies on popular names to attract people to theaters.

Mario gathers his stars at the casting

The film will thus bring together most of the iconic characters of the franchise, starting with Chris Pratt, the star actor of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the trilogy Jurassic World, who will lend his voice to Mario. Although this casting choice should not be unanimous among fans, the interpreter of Star Lord has already proven his ease for dubbing with animated films Forward and The LEGO Great Adventure. So it shouldn’t have too much trouble to slip under the plumber’s mustache and cap.

“Nice Yoshi”

Even more unexpectedly, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, The Lady’s Game ,Emma), the rising star that Hollywood is snapping up and that we will soon find in Last Night in Soho, will play Princess Peach, after a first successful dubbing experience in the Netflix series Dark Crystal: Time of Resistance. By their side, Charlie Day (Pacific Rim, Philadelphia) will play Luigi, Mario’s loyal sidekick, after giving voice in The LEGO Great Adventure and its suite, without forgetting Monsters University.





The villainous Bowser will have on his side the voice of Jack Black (King Kong, Rock academy, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle). The actor already has a solid background having dubbed the main character of the three Kung Fu Panda, in addition to his participation in films Shark gang and The Ice Age.

What to reconsider a live action version

After having also lent his voice for the series Dark Crystal and the movie Lego, Keegan-Michael Key (Dolemite Is My Name, The Predator, In pursuit of tomorrow) will play the gentle Toad, while Seth Rogen (SuperGrave, Express Delirium, Our worst neighbors), which is also part of the franchise Kung Fu Panda, will be Donkey Kong (which we imagine suddenly much less nervous than usual).

Finally, Fred Armisen (Portlandia) will play old Cranky Kong, dubbing specialist Kevin Michael Richardson (Lilo & Stitch, Invincible, Planes 2) will be the annoying Kamek, while Sebastian Maniscalco (The irishman, Green Book) will play as Spike. Charles Martinet, famous for being the voice of Mario, Luigi and other characters, has not been forgotten and will make some surprise cameos, not so much surprises.

Nintendo also clarified that its film will be released on December 21, 2022. in the USA. The French date has not yet been revealed, but the film will also arrive here for the end of the year celebrations.