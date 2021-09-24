“no question of modifying” their rate of pay, indicates Bruno Le Maire

Despite a level of remuneration at the lowest 0.5% and inflation which reached 2.4% over one year in August, the Livret A remains the preferred placement of the French.

Bad news for the many people who hold a Livret A: the remuneration of the preferred placement of the French should not increase, despite inflation. “For the moment, there is no question of modifying the rate of remuneration of the Livret A”, thus indicated Thursday, September 23 on franceinfo the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire.

According to the tenant of Bercy, current inflation is “cyclical” and will not last.

“It is consistent and logical, when activity picks up strongly, that inflation increases. For us, it is linked to a stronger-than-expected recovery, labor shortages, shortages of raw materials.” , explained Bruno Le Maire, adding that inflation was “not a cause for concern”.





The Minister will however a point in November on the subject. “We will see where we are in terms of inflation. I had announced that inflation being high, there would be an automatic revaluation of the minimum wage. This is what happened. Wait a month before seeing this. that will happen on Livret A, ”he asked. The interest rate of the Livret A is fixed twice a year by the State, which adjusts it in particular according to inflation.

Despite a remuneration level at the lowest 0.5% and inflation which reached 2.4% over one year in August According to figures published by INSEE in September, the Livret A remains the darling of the French: at the end of 2020, more than eight out of ten (81.5%) had one, with an average outstanding amount of 5,500 euros (+ 400 euros compared to the end of 2019).

The Livret A served as safe haven for savers during the Covid-19 crisis. Since the first quarter of 2020, the French have saved nearly 157 billion euros more than usual, said the Banque de France in early July. “Payments on the livret A, flagship product of regulated savings, reached their all-time high, at 167 billion euros, an increase of 134% compared to 2019,” said the institution.