“nobody is safe” from the cancel culture according to the actor

After accusing Hollywood of boycotting him, actor Johnny Depp rose up against cancel culture.

Since Johnny Depp lost his lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun, who then described him as an abusive husband towards his ex-wife Amber Heard, and was fired from Fantastic Animals 3 in the wake, the actor did not speak until he broke the silence for the first time last August. In an interview with Sunday Times, he accused Hollywood of boycotting him and his latest film, Minamata by director Andrew Levitas, due to accusations of domestic violence brought by the actress in the wake of the MeToo movement.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

More recently, he found refuge in Spain, for the 69th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival, during which he received the Donostia Prize, which honors his entire career. During a press conference, the actor spoke about the “culture of erasure and hasty judgment“, or cancel culture as the expression has exported, warning its audience in passing:

“The various movements that have emerged with, I am sure, the best intentions, are so out of control now and i can promise no one is safe. Not one of you. It didn’t just happen to me, it happened to a lot of people, women and men. Children have suffered from these various inconveniences.





Johnny Depp in the movie Minamata

“Unfortunately, at some point they start to think it’s okay or their fault when it’s not. […] When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or somebody you love, or somebody you believe in, get up, don’t sit still. Because they need you. “

The dismissal of Johnny Depp last November had caused a lot of ink to flow, but the actor was quickly replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, which should take on even more importance in the next one. Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, expected in 2022.