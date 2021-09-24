Nokia G50: the 5G smartphone under € 300 is official





It had been seen a few weeks ago in China, here it is now formalized. The Nokia G50 aims to become the “Most affordable 5G smartphone on the market” and to do this, bet on a price below the 300 € mark. Three versions of the device are thus announced (4/64 GB, 4/128 GB and 6/128 GB), the most affordable of which is labeled at € 279.99.

For this price, HMD offers a terminal with a 6.82-inch HD + screen under which the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chip sits, therefore including a 5G modem. The smartphone, rather imposing with its dimensions of 173.83 x 77.68 x 8.85 mm for 220 g, intends like many entry-level devices to offer a very long battery life. It therefore includes a 5000 mAh battery compatible with 18 W charging. Add to this set a side fingerprint reader, a 3.5 mm jack and a photo block including a 48 Mpx wide-angle module, a module ultra wide angle of 5 Mpx and a depth sensor of 2 Mpx. The smartphone runs on Android 11 and says “Already ready for Android 12”.



This G50 completes a Nokia G range positioned at a low price, on the sidelines of a slightly more sophisticated X series. The HMD brand has also recently illustrated itself by unveiling an XR20 model with a rugged case, but also a 6310 inherited from a model released just 20 years ago and intended for those who prefer the GSM network to 5G .