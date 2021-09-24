Nolwenn Leroy and Benjamin Biolay very close, never left each other, the reasons revealed

Nolwenn Leroy and Benjamin Biolay have nothing to hide. If they never left each other it was for obvious reasons. Indeed, some will have been able to imagine crazy things at the turn of some absurd rumors that sometimes spread on the Web. So before we go any further, Objeko immediately specifies that these two artists have very separate private lives. Indeed, we have only a few elements to talk about the sentimental life of Benjamin Biolay. But we can on the other hand affirm that Nolwenn Leroy has been in a relationship with Arnaud Clément since 2008 and that they became Marin’s parents in 2017. Thus, if the two artists never left each other, it was for professional reasons. We tell you everything!

Nolwenn Leroy and Benjamin Biolay work hand in hand

Nolwenn Leroy announced the release of his new album, The mare, for November 12th. His fans greeted the news with disproportionate enthusiasm. And she, too, is eager to share it with her audience. Especially since fans of Benjamin Biolay may also greatly appreciate it. Indeed, the winner of season 2 of the star Academy has grown well since then. And today she collaborates with the one she considers to be “The patron of French songs” for his new opus.

This will not have escaped the attention of the most attentive readers ofObjeko and fans of Nolwenn Leroy. The singer released two tracks from her new album to allow the public to wait before the album’s release. Dizzy and Brazil-Finistère are works interpreted by Nolwenn Leroy but behind the pen of the texts and the arrangements of the music, it is Benjamin Biolay at the helm of the ship.

In an interview for the magazine Pure Charts, she speaks open-heartedly about her collaboration with the renowned artist. And the least we can say is that Nolwenn Leroy is very proud of her new album. “I have always been a great admirer of his work, as much as an actor, singer and musician for that matter. I respect him a lot. Benjamin Biolay is the boss of French song, in all that it has of beautiful and big. I was super honored. ” she said enthusiastically.





Exchanges necessary for the creation of the upcoming album

To achieve a sincere interpretation, Nolwenn Leroy and Benjamin Biolay therefore spent a lot of time together. He had to be able to create pieces that correspond to him and write texts that resonate with the singer’s story. “We first saw each other several times, we exchanged long hours together about ourselves, our lives, our childhood… It was something very important for me to find myself in this situation (…) Afterwards, I don’t leave the keys to anyone either, i was very confident. But finding myself in this situation where I discover songs that have been written for me, it’s still a great moment. ” explained Nolwenn Leroy.

Objeko gives it to you, the first songs unveiled from The mare are very well received by the public and by critics. The rest should therefore be nothing but pleasing. In any case, this is what Nolwenn Leroy hopes with all his heart. “I left to confide completely in Benjamin. There are certain themes, topics and songs that wouldn’t have existed if I had written them myself. Sometimes some people are better at expressing things that you cannot express on their own. They find certain words that you wouldn’t say. ” she added in the columns of Pure Charts.

Finally, the singer expressed her impatience. As on these social networks, she declares to be more than anxious to sing these pieces so beautifully composed and written by Benjamin Biolay. “This album will be very balanced both musically and in terms of themes. (…) Honestly, I can’t wait to sing these songs on stage, it’s going to rock. ” she concluded then.

So, while waiting for November 12 and the release of The mare, why not redo the singer’s repertoire and that of her collaborator for this new opus? Who knows, maybe we could calm our impatience by trying to guess what are the themes that will be addressed by Nolwenn Leroy? Or try to imagine the melodies that will transport us through next winter and more.



