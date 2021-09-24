OGC Nice dezingue Roxana Maracineanu

OGC Nice is stepping up to the plate. Following the incidents that occurred after the end of the Angers-OM match (0-0), the Minister for Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, was invited to The L’Equipe channel and in particular indicated that the Aiglons would not have lodged a complaint against the identified persons who invaded the Allianz Riviera. A speech that the Riviera club did not appreciate. “OGC Nice is scandalized by the latest statements from Roxana Maracineanu”, specifies the club in a press release.





“That a Minister Delegate for Sports can both ignore the subject on which she is speaking and then allow herself such an erroneous statement on a television set is edifying and unacceptable in a context so sensitive for the whole of football French (…) Since it seems that his word does not always reach certain summits of the Capital, the OGC Nice must remember to have always condemned violence. This one and its authors have no place in a stadium. The club cannot settle for the slightest ambiguity on this subject. “ Nice also specifies that it has filed several complaints “Which were then entered into the file during the investigation of the disciplinary committee of the LFP.”