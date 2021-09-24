Olympique Lyonnais and the attacker’s puzzle

Peter Bosz thought he had found his serial scorer for the season. Author of four achievements in six Ligue 1 games, Moussa Dembélé made an excellent start to the championship. Unfortunately for the French striker, a fibula crack will keep him away from the hexagonal lawns for several weeks. Faced with ESTAC (3-1) at the start of the week, the absence of Dembélé was not too felt.

But what will happen over time? Present at a press conference before Lorient’s reception at Groupama Stadium, the Dutch technician first ruled out the arrival of a medical joker to ensure the transition. “No, we have good players, so that will be fine. I was very disappointed for him, but that’s how it is. I’m worried of course, but I’ve been worried for a few weeks now when I see the schedule with only two days off between games. It will happen again, unfortunately ”, thus released a bit resigned the Lyon coach.





Time for Islam Slimani

Because the former Celtic scorer weighs on the opposing defenses and his absence could be detrimental as the matches progress. “In our system, the center-forward runs a lot, with or without the ball. With Moussa and Islam, we have two good attackers. We will see how we do it, we will find a solution. Moussa is our top scorer so far, he means a lot to the team. “ Islam Slimani precisely, will have to seize this opportunity to afford a place in the eleven shaped by Bosz. Holder against Troyes on Wednesday, the Algerian international did not find the net. But its characteristics offer a wider range to its coach.

“Islam can keep the ball very well as on the goal we scored against Paris. He’s a smart player with a lot of experience, he can score goals too, that’s important for a center forward. These are not the same characteristics as Moussa, but the philosophy of play remains the same, offensive, “ thus decrypts the former coach of Bayer Leverkusen. For his part, Islam Slimani stands ready to take up his responsibilities with determination. “The most important thing is physically and I feel very good, my matches in national teams have done me good and I have more rhythm thanks to these two matches. Over the matches I feel better and better. Of course, we would have liked to have Moussa with us, he is very important for the team, we can all go through this and I hope he will resume quickly. For my part, I hope to help my team “. Next opportunity on Saturday night against Lorient …