Paris FC slapped in Niort, Nancy worries again and again

No Ligue 1 this Friday evening but Ligue 2 with a multiplex at the opening of the 10th day to prepare for a new weekend full of football. At the top of the table, Sochaux and Auxerre neutralized each other at the Bonal stadium (0-0), neither of the two teams managing to find the fault in this part opposing two solid defenses since the start of the season. Paris FC has confirmed its decline after a great start. René Girard’s men did not confirm their success against Nîmes during the week and fell heavily in Niort (1-4). The Parisians have won only one of their last 5 games, knowing defeat on 4 occasions, while the young Arnaud Tattevin saved the honor of the visitors on a serve from Gaëtan Laura.

Le Havre, for its part, took advantage of the defeat of the PFC to seize 5th place in the antechamber of French football by going for the victory on the lawn of Nîmes (1-0), which lines up a fifth meeting in a row without the slightest success. Red lantern of this Ligue 2 and still looking for her first success, Nancy has not settled her case against Amiens to Marcel Picot (1-1). Reduced to 9 after 45 minutes, Tolu Arokodare and Kader Bamba having seen red in the space of three minutes, the Picards still managed to leave Nancy with 1 point (1-1). Giovanni Haag scored the equalizer goal with great success, with a strike countered from afar, to avoid the Nancy defeat which would have been even more difficult in this season for the moment chaotic.





Chaotic, it is also the adequate term to qualify the end of the stormy match in Pau which lost on its ground against Dunkirk (1-2). A general fight broke out between the actors of this part, while the coach of the northerner team had to be escorted into the locker room, the premises obviously wishing to attack him. Note that Grenoble took its first points of the season far from its bases in Rodez (1-1) and that Valenciennes chained a second victory in L2.

Evening results