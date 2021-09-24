Paris: the future headquarters of the European Space Agency will be accessible to the public

The headquarters of the European Space Agency is getting a makeover. Housed since its creation in 1975, in the heart of the 15th arrondissement of Paris, rue Mario-Nikis, the intergovernmental organization will have fully renovated premises in March 2023 which, for the first time, will be able to accommodate the public. This should “allow the Parisian population to get to know ESA better”, explained this week the LR mayor of the 15th arrondissement, Philippe Goujon, during a site visit.

At the corner of the building, on the ground floor, a space called Astrolabe, clearly visible from the outside, will be dedicated to the general public. There will be a knowledge center for interactive experiences, exhibits on space techniques, a reception area that can accommodate around 30 people (like a classroom) and a shop. “The Astrolabe symbolizes a desire to open up to the city,” explained Jules Grandsire, communications manager at ESA. A photo exhibition will be visible from the street, returned to pedestrians, and other permanent exhibitions should invest the neighborhood.



Urine collection, as in the ISS

It is a “building for the next 30 years” which, according to ESA Headquarters Director Eric Morel de Westgaver, is currently being built at a cost of 70 million euros. The organization, which has 22 member states, regularly opens up to new partners. The new building is therefore scalable and must accommodate up to 30 delegations. Also, the spaces dedicated to meetings are flexible and it can hold up to 38 simultaneously. In the same way, three council rooms, separated by movable walls, can become one, with a total area of ​​750 m².