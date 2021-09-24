Pauline Ducruet in a relationship with Maxime: her companion at ease with Albert and Caroline of Monaco

Pauline Ducruet’s boyfriend is perfectly integrated into the princely family. September 23, 2021 at the Prince’s Palace, Maxime Giaccardi had put on his tuxedo to take part in the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health alongside his partner and other members of the Grimaldi clan. A real privilege for the young man, who thus enjoyed the evening alongside Prince Albert, Princess Caroline and his son Andrea Casiraghi.

Unsurprisingly, it was wearing one of the creations of her unisex brand Alter, accessorized with a pair of dizzying red pumps, that Pauline Ducruet made a remarkable arrival. Visibly delighted in her satin mini dress, the daughter of Princess Stéphanie gladly took part in the group posing session with her companion and the rest of her family, before enjoying the dinner, signed by starred chef Yannick Alléno.





The 27-year-old Monegasque also exchanged a few words with the guest of honor at this gala: American actress Sharon Stone, theatrical in a purple Dolce & Gabbana dress, awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Prince Albert II Foundation . Still recovering in South Africa, Princess Charlene continues to shine through her absence. Despite everything, she was represented Thursday evening by her brother Gareth Wittstock and his wife Roisin.

If they have been dating for several years already, Pauline Ducruet did not formalize her relationship with Maxime Giaccardi until last spring. The young stylist and her companion had then fully displayed their complicity and exchanged a few kisses during a charity parade organized at the Grimaldi Forum. Since then, last July, the couple appeared at the summer party of the Fight Aids Monaco association, with Princess Stéphanie and her other children, Louis Ducruet and her half-sister Camille Gottlieb.