Pécresse has trouble with the work of Gims, one of his supporters

POLITICAL – Embarrassed like never before. Candidate for the presidential election, Valérie Pécresse received the support of Alain Delon, Thursday, September 23, while she participated in the return of the political show of France 2 for the spring of 2022. The actor explained , in a short video, that he imagined him to be the head of the country.

On the other hand, the boss of the Île-de-France region has dried up somewhat when it was necessary to recognize a title of Gims, the singer who has already shown his support in the past. “I am proud to collaborate with Valérie Pécresse for years,” he explained in particular on social networks. last June, on the sidelines of the regional elections.

“Bah, don’t you know?” the journalist Thomas Sotto was thus astonished when “Do you love me” resounded on the set. “Is that Gims? Ah I did not recognize him ”, then answered the candidate, after several long seconds of hesitation, as you can. see it below. “I don’t know ALL of Gims’ repertoire,” she explained.