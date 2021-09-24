Pécresse has trouble with the work of Gims, one of his supporters

Before her debate – with speckled foils – with Gérald Darmanin on France 2, the boss of the Île-de-France region dried up on the title “Do you love me.”

POLITICAL – Embarrassed like never before. Candidate for the presidential election, Valérie Pécresse received the support of Alain Delon, Thursday, September 23, while she participated in the return of the political show of France 2 for the spring of 2022. The actor explained , in a short video, that he imagined him to be the head of the country.

On the other hand, the boss of the Île-de-France region has dried up somewhat when it was necessary to recognize a title of Gims, the singer who has already shown his support in the past. “I am proud to collaborate with Valérie Pécresse for years,” he explained in particular on social networks. last June, on the sidelines of the regional elections.

“Bah, don’t you know?” the journalist Thomas Sotto was thus astonished when “Do you love me” resounded on the set. “Is that Gims? Ah I did not recognize him ”, then answered the candidate, after several long seconds of hesitation, as you can. see it below. “I don’t know ALL of Gims’ repertoire,” she explained.





Speckled foil debate with Darmanin

A funny moment that did not fail to make people smile on social networks, shared between the France 2 program and the Zemmour / Mélenchon duel on BFMTV at the same time. Question debate, Valérie Pécresse and Gérald Darmanin then quarreled for credibility on the regal. Courteous but spicy exchanges between the two former members of LR.

“With Valérie Pécresse we do not have many differences” and these are “very caricatured for the needs of the campaign”, attacked from the outset the Minister of the Interior, according to which the ex-LR candidate “ perhaps deserves to put his energy, which is great at the service of the President of the Republic ”.

“I regret that Gérald Darmanin has put his energy and talent at the service of a left-wing majority which uses it as an alibi,” replied the one who hopes to be the right-wing candidate for 2022, adding that the tenant of Place Beauvau “went to serve his ambitions” by preferring the government to his former party.

“My project is that we be proud to be French”, continued Valérie Pécresse, outlining her program: “totally rethink the school”, increase modest salaries while allowing companies to negotiate an increase in working time, raise the retirement age to 65 by 2030 …

