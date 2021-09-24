Perfect Dark: Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider) will help The Initiative! | Xbox one

While we are still awaiting news from Perfect Dark since the first trailer for the game unveiled last year, the studio The Initiative announces that Crystal Dynamics will lend them a hand!

A heroine at the height of Perfect Dark’s ambitions

The information was made official overnight by the Xbox studio. The Initiative will therefore be helped by Crystal Dynamics to create the next game in the series.

We’re partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world-class team behind character-driven games like Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation.

Despite the large recruitments of recent years at The Initiative, Crystal Dynamics will therefore come to lend a hand to, we imagine, create a heroine as charismatic as possible for Perfect Dark. In recent years, the studio has proven its mastery on the last Tomb Raider where we could see a Lara Croft gain in intensity.





The details of this merger have not been communicated, but we imagine that Darrell Gallagher is no stranger to it. The one who currently runs The Initiative has, in fact, spent ten years at Crystal Dynamics, including seven years at the head of the Square Enix studio. Seeing an Xbox studio approaching a Square Enix studio is also interesting since often, it is rather the studios of the same family that we see helping each other.

At the moment, The New Adventures of Joanna Dark does not yet have a release date. Lately, Phil Spencer shared his excitement about having a great heroine at Xbox. Last year, Darrell Gallagher confirmed that this new Perfect Dark would place itself in the pure line of secret agents and that the game would seek to differentiate itself from traditional FPS. Can’t wait to see the result … by the end of the year?