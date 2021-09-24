Peter Bosz welcomes Shaqiri’s contribution

Author of the equalizer goal against Troyes (3-1), Xherdan Shaqiri scored the first goal of his Lyon career. A performance praised by his trainer.

For his third Ligue 1 match in the skin of a holder with OL after Strasbourg and PSG, Xherdan Shaqiri finally released his counter in his new colors by scoring the goal of the equalizer against Troyes (3-1) on Wednesday.

Present in all the good moves of Lyon, the Swiss international still has to adapt with his new team and improve his automatisms with his teammates: “The players do not know 100% of its qualities and vice versa “, has explained Peter Bosz at the end of the meeting.

“He has a great left foot”

Arrived in mid-August on the banks of the Rhône, the former Liverpool player must bring his experience and his culture of winning to this Lyon team. But the player also brought his left foot with him.

A technical quality praised by his trainer: “We sees he has a great left foot. Not just in the way he scored, but also in the balls he was able to give to his partners or his crosses which are extraordinary. He’s a really good player “, welcomes Peter Bosz.