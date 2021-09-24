More

    PHOTO Nolwenn Leroy announces bad news to his fans

    Entertainment


    Since winning Star Academy’s second season, Nolwenn Leroy has come a long way. However, the singer does not forget where she comes from. On the occasion of the twenty years of the telecrochet which marked an entire generation, the interpreter of Cassé returned to the scene which made her a star. A few weeks ago, just like Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy had returned to the castle of Dammarie-lès-Lys to prepare the anniversary bonus of the Star Academy.

    In an interview with France Inter, Nolwenn Leroy had confided in his exit from the show. “It’s a mixture of full of feelings and emotions. The happiness of being loved by an audience, but based on something a little strange at first. That is to say that we are known for what we are, our voice, which is already not bad for a singer, but not for what we have written or produced so far, “she said. At that time, she even felt “a tremendous weight on her shoulders.”


    Years have passed and Nolwenn Leroy’s career has been crowned with success. But that does not prevent the star from experiencing certain inconveniences like a large number of French people. The proof in this Friday, September 24 … In an Instagram post, the 38-year-old woman shared a dramatic event when you are a singer. “Since yesterday, no more voices,” she began. The latter is found “completely voiceless”. And that’s not all … Because of “this setback” (…)

    Read more on the website of Here

    Karine Ferri reveals her unstoppable trick for her children to take the air
    Funeral of René Malleville: a thousand people paid tribute to the ex-columnist of TPMP
    PHOTO Gwendal Peizerat hospitalized after a big car accident: the impressive images of the crash
    Too much “staging” at the 12 strokes of noon: Bruno, still not a millionaire, makes a big criticism of the production
    PHOTO Clément Rémiens celebrates the birthday of his grandpa Georges, a detail surprises Internet users


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFrench Days – MX Anywhere 2 and MX Master office mice from Logitech at 45 € and 57 €
    Next articleBaccarat Hackdoragon Review

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC