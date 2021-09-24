PHOTO Yannick Noah posts a hilarious shot with his son Joalukas, internet users love

Yannick Noah is a real daddy hen. The former tennis player, the only French winner of a men’s Grand Slam tournament with his success at Roland Garros in 1983, is the happy father of five children. The eldest is also the most famous, since it is the basketball player playing in the NBA, Joakim. Then come Yéléna, Eleejah, Jenaye and the youngest Joalukas, fruit of his long relationship with the producer Isabelle Camus, despite the separation of the couple in 2020. The young Joalukas, now aged 17, must live in his own way with racism, as his father explained on the set of C to you in November 2020. “In fact, Jo, he finds himself in situations where people don’t know he has black blood. loosen up. And there, he gets angry, “he explained. So dad is super protective.





This Thursday, the former singer posted an unprecedented snapshot on his Instagram account. Yannick and Joalukas Noah are discovered making faces in a hilarious archive photo. “Father and son”, writes Yannick Noah in the caption with amused smileys, while his youngest (by age) responded with a heart smiley. What to share full of love with his followers, who shared all their wishes for happiness in the comments of the publication. “Too cute”, “The ties of blood are unwavering”, “Too cute” or even “Precious father-son moments” can be read under the photo. A link that still seems very strong between Yannick Noah (…)

