pieces of fabric from the packaging of the Arc de Triomphe for sale on the Internet

Offered during tours of the packed monument, some of these samples are the subject of financial speculation on resale sites.

“To earn money, you need a donation, but to spend it, you need a culture”, said Alberto Moravia. The packaging of the Arc de Triomphe by Christo has the particularity of knowing how to combine the two among admirers of the work. For several days, advertisements for the sale of small pieces of fabric having been used for the monumental achievement of the late plastic surgeon have been blooming. Some offers, still auctioned on eBay, sometimes reach 50 euros.

Buyers rest assured, these canvas squares have not been stolen. These are “gifts”, theoretically given only during paid visits to the Arc de Triomphe (full price 16 euros) – even if, in fact, the moderators present on the Place de l’Étoile distribute them free of charge. Their resale is a good return on investment for their holders. Especially since this is not the first time that pieces of fabric from the artist’s works have been found on online sales sites. Currently, squares from the packaging of the Pont Neuf in September 1985 are available for the sum of 200 euros.





While this case is not a degradation, ephemeral art often falls victim to the greed of visitors. The work of the artist JR, a trompe-l’oeil on the Louvre Pyramid produced in March 2019, had suffered severe damage, the public having rushed to tear off pieces of memorabilia from the collage. As for the artist Banksy, some of his Parisian stencils were simply stolen, like the one that appeared on the door of the Bataclan, after the attacks of November 13, disappeared in 2019. Found in Rome, it was officially returned to the France July 14, 2020.

The packaging of the Arc de Triomphe was, for its part, eagerly awaited by fans of the artist since it is a posthumous work. Christo, who died in May 2020, had imagined this project in 1962 with his wife Jeanne-Claude, as he confided in the columns of the Figaro in 2019. Baptized Wrapped, this packaging cost 14 million euros to the Christo and Jeanne-Claude foundation, the whole having been completely self-financed by the organization, thanks to the acquisition, in particular, of certain achievements of the couple by patrons. In place since September 18, visitors will be able to admire the ephemeral packaging of the monument until October 3.