Pierre Ménès: “I have no resentment against Canal +”

Will the platform be focused on interactivity with Internet users?

Yes of course. This is the basis. As with “Pierrot Face Cam”. Even if it will no longer be called like that, because the name belongs to Canal +. It was interactions with Internet users because they ask their questions live. Then, we will see if we can do live videos with Internet users. After that, there are things that I do not technically master. If we only open on October 12, it’s because we don’t want any technical flaws. I imagine there will be an effect of curiosity and I don’t want to disappoint people.

Will you be the only incarnation of this platform?

I’ll be the main incarnation, because it’s called “Pierrot Football Club”. At the beginning, we will have guests who will come and discuss with me. Then, later, we’ll see. The platform must generate resources. As it is completely free, its business model is based on advertising. If we manage to get advertising, we will probably and especially correspondents in the clubs.





Isn’t the football commentary sector bottled up? Are there not too many?

No ! On the contrary, I think there is room for roughness and frankness. A lot of things on television are very sanitized now. There are a lot of people who wish me bad, but there are also a lot who I miss. Obviously, it is to these that I am going to address myself. Even if I am convinced that there are people who do not like me who will follow me. When I was absent for seven months from the “CFC” because of my illness, people sent me: “I don’t love you, you annoy me. But I miss it!”.