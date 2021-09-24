Pochettino reserves for Montpellier an even bigger surprise than Messi!

Zapping Goal! Football club Mbappé – Haaland: the duel in figures

The supporters of the PSG did not even believe it any more: Juan Bernat is however on the return! According to L’Équipe, the Spanish left-back is doing better to the point that, this time, his return to the Paris group is no longer an illusion. The staff of the PSG indeed plans to summon him for the reception of Montpellier, tomorrow (9 p.m.).

Victim of a rupture of the cruciate ligaments of the left knee on September 16, 2020 and operated a few days later, the 28-year-old has not played again since and has seen his recovery stretch to unexpected proportions. Its sensations are good and the lights are now green.

We also learn that a point will be made today about Marco Verratti and Lionel Messi. Even if the Argentinian’s package seems 99% recorded for this weekend, the PSG staff preferring to be sure of having it for the reception of Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League for one of the shocks of this 2nd day.

