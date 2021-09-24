Podcast. In the mind of Angela Merkel, outstanding strategist

Almost 16 years since Angela Merkel was in power. She seemed immovable. However, the federal elections in Germany, which will take place on September 26, will mark the end of the Merkel era, which will bow out after four successive terms.

Welcoming refugees, adopting marriage for all, pooling the European debt: how Mme Did Merkel take these decisions as a fine tactic, sometimes against her own party? Thomas Wieder, journalist at World and correspondent in Berlin, explains.

An episode produced by Esther Michon, directed by Amandine Robillard and presented by Jean-Guillaume Santi.

