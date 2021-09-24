Police custody lifted for Dr Théron, sent back to correctional services

The custody of Dr. Théron ended Tuesday evening at the Hospital Center where the doctor had been heard since the day before in a prison room of the establishment. At the end of the afternoon, a few hours before the lifting of the measure, the public prosecutor Hervé Leroy held a new press point to report on the state of the procedure.

Dr Théron was heard both on the complaint for violence causing eight days of ITT filed by a bailiff’s clerk at the doctor’s home last Thursday and on the complaint of a gendarme from Arue for contempt during the service of his summons to the gendarmerie the following Saturday morning. “Despite the victim’s statements, in the person of the bailiff’s clerk, corroborated by medical findings (…) and by witnesses, Mr. Théron denies the facts and protests his innocence. It is perfectly his right ”, explained the prosecutor, who also referred to the “Denial of Mr. Théron” on the contempt of the gendarmes.

“I consider at this stage of the proceedings that all the investigations useful for the manifestation of the truth have been carried out. The continuation of the police custody of Mr. Théron is no longer necessary ”, said the prosecutor who announced the referral of the case to the Papeete Criminal Court on October 29. Dr Théron will be tried there for “willful violence against people in charge of a public service mission with a weapon by destination” and “insult to a person holding public authority”.

“The law is the same for everyone”

But the prosecutor also wanted to speak more at length on the context of this case, ensuring that “The law was the same for everyone” : “I cannot admit that a citizen, whatever his social status and his quality, can commit deliberate attacks on physical integrity and avoid the action of justice by violence, she was verbal. I could not tolerate more that the authority is flouted and its legitimacy challenged, whether police or judicial. Finally, justice cannot be a show justice and instrumentalised by anyone. For whatever purpose. ”

On the conditions of the arrest in Paea, Hervé Leroy indicated that he “Would know how to allow himself to say today if it went well or badly”, but specifying that “The gendarmes, if they used coercion, it was because they could not do otherwise.” For the prosecutor, there was no “difficulty” that from the moment when “Mr. Théron was aggressive and outrageous”. “What I appreciate here is that our fellow citizens of French Polynesia have a lot of respect for authority. They have values ​​”, insisted the prosecutor, explaining that he did not see why the gendarmes “Would engage in acts of gratuitous violence”.

“I was one of those doctors at war”

Released from custody Tuesday evening around 8 p.m., Dr Théron spoke briefly about his situation, without mentioning the facts with which he was accused. “I don’t change my state of mind, but my physical state is very weak. I find it difficult to speak. I was seriously attacked yesterday morning. If we wanted to summarize my state of mind, it is that in fact, during these two days, I was prevented from treating. And it opened my eyes to the immense hypocrisy of declaring a state of health war and depriving a doctor of any ability to provide assistance to people in danger. Whereas I was only doing that during this whole period. ”

Dr Théron claimed to have written to the public prosecutor to explain his position. “I was one of those doctors who are at war. I do not regret having treated. I do not regret having gone to war with this disease. I regret that magistrates, bailiffs and gendarmes did not fully understand that we were at war against this health situation. And for that we must take care. It’s my job and I’ve only been doing it for a year and a half. No doubt in a particular way for two months given the extreme situation. But I did things normally ”. And the practitioner concludes: “What is surprising is that while some are at the front, others, in particular the prosecution, deprive of liberty, lock up and endanger the practice of a doctor.”

