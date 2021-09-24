“Political parties are not doing enough” for the climate, launches Greta Thunberg in Berlin, two days before the federal elections

Two days before the German legislative elections, thousands of defenders of the environment, led by Greta Thunberg, demanded on Friday, September 24, in Berlin (Germany), stronger measures against global warming from the candidates in the running.

“Political parties are not doing enough” for the climate, launched the Swedish activist to a crowd of demonstrators gathered in front of the Reichstag, in the German capital, where the deputies of the country sit. “Yes, we have to vote and you have to vote. But remember that voting alone will not be enough, continued the young woman, acclaimed by the audience. We must continue to take to the streets and demand that our leaders take concrete action for the climate. “

Her message was addressed to both the demonstrators and the candidates running to replace Angela Merkel in the chancellery, after a suspense vote on Sunday, the games of which remain fully open. In the home stretch before the legislative elections, polls predict a close match between the Social Democrats, in the lead with 25% of voting intentions, and the conservative camp (CDU-CSU), which rose to 23% according to a latest Civey poll Thursday. The Greens, at the end of a campaign deemed disappointing, would obtain 15% of the voting intentions by taking third place, ahead of the Liberal party (12%).





In their electoral programs, the three main parties have made environmental protection one of their priorities for the next four years, pledging to act to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C. During the election campaign in mid-July, Germany was hit by deadly floods that killed more than 180 people in the west of the country and are directly linked to climate change, experts say.