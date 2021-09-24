[Politique] In Saint-Leu, the municipality’s accounts are in the red

This morning, the mayor of Saint-Leu, Bruno Domen, held a press conference to discuss the financial situation of the town. And to listen to it, it’s not very bright. Why ? The current mayor of Saint-Leu blames the former city councilor Thierry Robert, in his eyes guilty of having made too large investments without having had the capacity. A situation to which must be added the consequences of the health crisis and the end of the housing tax. On this last point Bruno Domen regrets that it is not compensated with the euro loan, as the State had nevertheless suggested.

End of the 1 euro canteen

With accounts in the red, you have to get some money back somewhere. And it starts with the end of the 1 euro canteen. A chasm for the town. This measure was implemented in 2008. Problem, it costs 6 euros per child for each meal.





The town hall has decided to review the prices. If the first two installments (family quotient) are not concerned, the prices will increase by 50 cents per meal and per portion of quotient. Another decision, that of increasing the rental rates for municipal halls.

Increase in taxes?

Finally, that which risks to tense up a good number of citizens – to be taken conditional – a possible increase in local taxes, in particular the property tax from 2022. But on this point, the decision has not yet been confirmed.

Saint-Leu is today confronted with a high debt which weighs down the funds of the municipality to the tune of 4 million euros by (repayment of the loan). As for net savings, it is negative today, which puts a strain on any investment capacity for the municipality.

