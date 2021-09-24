PS5 stock: you’re not dreaming, the PlayStation is in stock AND at a reduced price 🔥

SFR surprises everyone by announcing a new offer that includes the famous PS5. While the game console cannot be found everywhere, you have the opportunity to get it from the operator’s site. On the other hand, we will have to be very fast.

You really couldn’t expect it. SFR now offers an exceptional offer on the new PS5. Not found everywhere, the Sony video game console is indeed available from the operator, even if the stock is very small. Since 10 am this Friday, the latter has been highlighting this special operation on the PlayStation 5.

In addition to the fact that it is the only one to offer the console for sale, SFR also displays a discount on the PS5: it is 149 euros + 8 euros per month for 24 months, a total of 341 euros instead of 499 euros. This is the classic version of the PlayStation 5, the Digital Edition version being available for 241 euros (instead of 399). In both cases, you will also receive two DualSense controllers.

It is a special operation which will however require a condition. To receive the PS5 at home in a few days after ordering, you must choose the offer that combines the video game console and the SFR Fiber Power box. This is the best opportunity to get the latest Sony PlayStation right now, as the ISP is the only dealer with stock at the moment.

The PS5, a console that is still breaking down

The reputation of the PS5 is well established, the Sony console was formalized in September of last year. The brand was able to offer an excellent update of the previous version with the arrival of the PlayStation 5. What it had not necessarily anticipated is that the device was going to be stormed by the public . Worse, the health crisis has penalized production in factories.

As a result, the PS5 is still hard to find on the internet and in stores for almost a year – after its official presentation. From time to time, online platforms like Amazon advertise one-off offers with which it is possible to find the famous video game console, but the entire stock always evaporates within a few minutes. In addition, we expected rather to find the PlayStation 5 on classic merchant sites and not at SFR.

This summer, SFR already offered a similar offer that included the PS5. It was initially to extend over several days except that the duration of the operation had to be reduced due to lack of stock. All the gamers in search of the precious game console took advantage of this event – and they did well. The supplier reiterates with this exceptional opportunity, but it is not known how long it will last, nor the quantity of units in stock.





For now, the ISP has indicated that the offer runs from Friday, September 24 to Monday, September 27 at 10 a.m. As we say, the PS5 was taken by storm last time around, the vendor’s official website was down for a while and then the console simply disappeared. It is for this reason that it is better to be reactive.

A PS5 and a fiber box via SFR

To get the PS5 as part of this event, you must necessarily choose in parallel the SFR Fiber Power formula. We will detail this premium subscription, knowing that it will allow you to enjoy all your favorite video games without any latency – in addition to the fact that it is very complete. It is a perfect subscription for those who want to take advantage of all the capabilities of the Sony console.

The SFR Fiber Power Internet box which allows you to obtain the PS5 includes Fiber and very high speed (500 Mb / s sending and 1 Gb / s sending), unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in France as well as than 200 TV channels with a 4K compatible decoder. This triple-play formula is very complete, you are also guaranteed to benefit from a connection largely fast enough to play the games console.

The Internet box costs 32 euros per month for one year then 53 euros per month after this period. This SFR Fiber Power formula comes with a 24-month commitment period with the supplier. This is the subscription that you must take to buy the precious PS5, it is intended to be premium and complete for a price that remains accessible. In addition, this is how you will receive the new PlayStation 5 at home and at a reduced price.

If you’re in the market for the PS5, this deal is your chance. Besides the fact that the price of the game console is lower than its official price, you benefit from a new Internet box which is among the best on the market today. Another plan or your current subscription could limit you if you have average quality speed.

As you can see, SFR is the only one to offer the PS5 at the moment and it’s a great opportunity to buy it. Whether at Amazon, Cdiscount or others, the Sony console has not been seen for months. In addition, the supplier can assume costs of up to 100 euros if you take his Internet box, which ensures a smooth transition … in addition to the guarantee of receiving the latest PlayStation 5 as soon as possible.

