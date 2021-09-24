More

    PSG: Donnarumma does not see the turn over with Navas according to the Italian press which evokes an interest of Juve

    Newly crowned European champion, and elected best player of the Euro, Gianluigi Donnarumma surely thought that he would logically dethrone Keylor Navas this season at PSG, where he landed during the summer transfer window. Even if the Costa Rican goalkeeper had finished the 2020-21 fiscal year very strong. But Mauricio Pochettino has decided to set up a turnover between his two doormen. A decision that the former Milanese would live badly according to the Italian press.

    According to The Corriere della Sera, Gianluigi Donnarumma “couldn’t imagine spending so much time on the bench“. If his entourage tells”that he is very little smiling“, the daily specifies that the South American players of the locker room”would support“Keylor Navas but above all that Juventus would already be thinking of him for 2022. On the side of The Gazzetta dello Sport, the finding is similar. “The tension mounts … Mauricio Pochettino manages this competition with great difficulty“, writes the famous transalpine media.


    Navas-Donnarumma: A poison for PSG, goalkeepers and Pochettino

    The Corriere della Sera adds that Mauricio Pochettino wanted to avoid this type of dilemma but that Leonardo wanted to take advantage of the fact that Gianluigi Donnarumma was free. Still, the former Milan goalkeeper has only played two league games since the start of the season, against Clermont (4-0) and Lyon (2-1). While he seemed to be promised in Ligue 1, since Keylor Navas started in Bruges (1-1) on September 15, Mauricio Pochettino decided to relegate him again to the bench in Metz (2-1) on Wednesday. What to sow even more trouble in the mind of the Italian European champion.

