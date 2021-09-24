PSG: Mauricio Pochettino defends Kylian Mbappé after criticism from Frédéric Antonetti

“You snatched two victories in added time: is it a first success for you that PSG has these mental resources?
There are two possible readings when you win in added time. The first is that the team has resilience and can win until the last moment. It reflects the mental qualities of this team. Afterwards, as a coach, we would like to make a difference before. We had the opportunity in the first half to make a difference. I am very happy with the way the team is fighting.
Will Leo Messi be ready for Tuesday and the game against Manchester City?
Leo started running today as you saw in the medical release. We hope that the evolution will be what we expect. We hope he will play. We have to be careful. We will see the evolution in the coming days.
Does the match against Manchester City influence your way of preparing for the match against Montpellier?
No. The most important thing is the Montpellier game, we have to win, we have to improve, we are 100% focused on the Montpellier game. We must continue in our positive series.
“If there’s one thing Kylian has, it’s that he’s humble”
How do you react to the series of violent events between supporters at the start of the season?
It is a delicate, difficult subject. It’s not for me as a coach to give my opinion. The government is responsible for these kinds of things. The state, the FFF, and the LFP have the skills to make these decisions.
How do you react to the statements of Frédéric Antonetti who regretted the lack of fairness in the referees’ decisions and the lack of humility of Kylian Mbappé?
I heard Fred’s statements. I can understand them. It’s a statement made at the end of the game, after we scored in stoppage time. I understand his frustration. Kylian is a wonderful boy, a fierce competitor, an all-time player. You have to analyze the context. It happens on the ground. Decontextualizing it is not possible. He’s an amazing boy. I can understand the frustration. But if there’s one thing Kylian has, it’s that he’s humble.
Against Bruges, Lyon, Metz, your team started well before weakening. How do you analyze this scenario. Is it a physical issue?
It’s interesting yes we started the meeting well. Against Lyon, we did not score, in the other two meetings, yes. We were able to show good football moments. We lack the determination to score a 2nd, a 3rd goal and not be comfortable with a goal ahead. I don’t think it’s a physical issue. We think more about maintaining the result. This is the challenge we have: to play at the same level.