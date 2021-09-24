PSG Press Review: Mbappé, Hakimi, Messi, Bernat …

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Friday, September 24, 2021: Mbappé’s attitude, the start of the season with a cannonball from Hakimi, the limits of the Parisian game, an update on the infirmary.

Achraf Hakimi’s exceptional start to the season is highlighted by The Parisian who has impressed the staffs (technical and medical) by “his tests carried out on him” with a body with a fat mass of 7% (knowing that the average is rather around 10%). The new defender “Has fun in Paris with three goals and two assists”, and has developed a real bond with Kylian Mbappé who “share extraordinary muscle fibers, a common vision of the offensive game and admire each other”. The player is equally at ease with the right foot as with the left foot and “is drawn to the goal like an atavistic impulse”. The former coach of Morocco, Hervé Renard, incense are ex-player declaring that at 22 years old “We must assume to be the most expensive transfer of the offseason in France”. The latter adds that ” nothing weighs on him, the pressure seems to slide on him “and” that we will quickly realize that he is a side as there has never been at PSG. “

Mbappé’s attitude against Metz is debated, and the newspaper explains that he is facing a new stage in his career with the division “between the fans and the anti”. He is criticized for his rooming at the end of the match with Alexandre Oukidja but “this is not the first time that this has happened to him”. It is above all his Euro and his non-extension with PSG which “caused a certain change. ” Already with the Parisian supporters the disenchantment was quickly extinguished thanks to his attitude and his very good performances.

The Ile-de-France daily reveals that Lionel messi still hasn’t resumed the race this Thursday. The Argentine striker remained in care and PSG do not want to take any risk with their element while an XXL shock awaits Mauricio Pochettino’s men this Tuesday against Manchester City in the Champions League. The Parisian number 30 could therefore, always according to The Parisian, to be preserved in front of the MHSC. However, for now, there is no doubt within the club of the capital on its participation in the face of Citizens, reassures the regional media.





The daily The team writes that “everything is not going so well” at PSG since the start of the season despite the invincibility in Ligue 1 and 20 goals scored, but with “limits which are not (yet) crippling in the Championship but could have more unfortunate consequences in the Champions League. ” First of all, the difficulty in defending in depth means that Paris can be embarrassed when the ball is lost. With Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi, the Rouge & Bleu have two defenders with similar profiles who “Are even more exposed to this kind of situation. “ Marquinhos-Kimpembe have also shown limits in this area, and “One of the staff’s avenues of reflection to remedy this problem would be to switch to a three-way defense with the return of Sergio Ramos. “ The middle judged as “less recuperative” is also a problem for the club of the capital according to the sports media, which believes that the impact of the heart of the Parisian game suffers from the lack of involvement of its attackers. Finally the lack of efficiency in aerial duels is singled out. Players like Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani, all efficient from the head, have not been replaced. With Sergio Ramos coming back soon, “the data will undoubtedly be different. “

The newspaper gives an update on the Parisian infirmary and (it is quite rare to report it) the news is quite good. Juan Bernat should finally make his return this weekend against Montpellier. “The last training sessions have revealed a rise in power” of the left side, his feelings are good and the lights are green. Concerning Marco Verratti, he continues his individual work and “makes significant progress”. The Italian has chances of finding the group according to The team, while Messi has a “99% chance” of withdrawing from Saturday’s meeting. Finally Sergio Ramos could return to the group in 10 days against Stade Rennais.