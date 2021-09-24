PSG ultras could be involved in the attack on a Rennes supporter

This Friday morning, the RCK (Roazhon Celtic Kop), the main group of supporters of Stade Rennais FC, announced the suspension of “all of [ses] activities inside and outside ”, justifying this decision by“ the theft of our home tarpaulin in circumstances worthy of ambush on one of our members and which directly affect the safety of his family ”. According to information from West France, a tarpaulin of the Rennes ultras was in fact stolen during the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

A group of supporters identified as ultras of the capital, again according to the regional daily, allegedly attacked a member of the RCK in front of his home. West France continues by explaining that tear gas would have been used, as well on the victim as on his father, alerted by the noise and come to the rescue of his son. The Western media specifies that no complaint has been filed with the police. For its part, Stade Rennais, which confirmed this version of the facts to RMC Sport, reacted this Friday to this situation by means of a press release.



